Patricia Ann (Martin) Bealmear 88 of Indianapolis passed away December 03, 2019. Patricia was the 1st female mail carrier for the USPS for Evansville, IN. Patricia is preceded in death by her husband; Lonnie G Bealmear, daughter; Cynthia Bealmear, granddaughter; April Heidbrider and brother; Robert Martin. Calling will be held on Sunday December 08, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan-Speedway from 3- 7 pm. Additional calling will be Monday December 09, 2019 at St. Christopher Catholic Church from 10-11 followed by the funeral mass at 11 am where she was a member. Burial will be in King's Corner Cemetery in Frankfort, IN. Patricia is survived by her children; Michael Heidbrider, Rebecca Schrock, Steven Heidbrider, Teresa Peterson, Deborah Boban, brother; William Martin and sister in law; Shirley Martin 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Memorial may be given to either Riley Children's Hospital or the . Online condolences and video may be viewed at www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019