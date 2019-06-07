Services
Little & Sons Funeral Home
4901 East Stop Eleven Road
Indianapolis, IN 46237
(317) 885-0330
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Little & Sons Funeral Home
4901 East Stop Eleven Road
Indianapolis, IN 46237
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Bolton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Bolton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia Ann Bolton Obituary
Patricia Ann Bolton

Indianapolis - 80, of Indianapolis, passed away on June 4, 2019.

Patricia is survived by her loving husband; James Elvis Bolton, children; Phyllis Laverne Bolton, James William (Deb) Bolton and Guy Elvis Bolton, 7 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and siblings; Claudine Manering, Vicki Adams and Jacqueline White.

Patricia was preceded in death by her sister; Corena Maude Manering.

Visitation will be held at Little and Sons Stop Eleven Chapel on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 2-4pm. Funeral Services will be at the Funeral Home on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 12pm with one hour of visitation prior to the start of the Service.

www.littleandsonsindianapolis.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now