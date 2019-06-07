|
|
Patricia Ann Bolton
Indianapolis - 80, of Indianapolis, passed away on June 4, 2019.
Patricia is survived by her loving husband; James Elvis Bolton, children; Phyllis Laverne Bolton, James William (Deb) Bolton and Guy Elvis Bolton, 7 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and siblings; Claudine Manering, Vicki Adams and Jacqueline White.
Patricia was preceded in death by her sister; Corena Maude Manering.
Visitation will be held at Little and Sons Stop Eleven Chapel on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 2-4pm. Funeral Services will be at the Funeral Home on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 12pm with one hour of visitation prior to the start of the Service.
www.littleandsonsindianapolis.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 7, 2019