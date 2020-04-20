Services
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-899-7115
Patricia Ann Buesking


1933 - 2020
Patricia Ann Buesking Obituary
Patricia Ann Buesking

Shelbyville - Patricia Ann Buesking of Shelbyville (formerly of Greenfield and New Palestine) entered eternal rest on April 18, 2020 at the age of 86.

She was born May 28, 1933 in London, England to the late Ernest John and Gwendolen Caroline Duggan.

Patricia received her degree from Harrow College. She was a former member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, the Indianapolis Chapter of the Embroiderer's Guild, and the Greenfield FOP #140.

She was preceded in death by her husband Edward Buesking in 1995.

Private services are being held.

Memorial contributions in her name may be made to Meals on Wheels of Hancock County, 1133 W Main St, Ste C, Greenfield, IN 46140.

To leave a condolence for the family visit FlannerBuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 20 to Apr. 23, 2020
