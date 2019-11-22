Services
Baker Funeral Services
339 East Main Street
Plainfield, IN 46168
(317) 839-3366
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Baker Funeral Services
339 East Main Street
Plainfield, IN 46168
Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
2:30 PM
Baker Funeral Services
339 East Main Street
Plainfield, IN 46168
Patricia Ann Gillooly


1942 - 2019
Patricia Ann Gillooly Obituary
Patricia Ann Gillooly

Plainfield - Patricia Ann Gillooly, 77, of Plainfield, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019. She was born on October 1, 1942 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Thomas and Mary Fansler. Patricia was a lifelong music educator sharing the joy of music with children and adults. Patricia is survived by her husband of 55 years, Jerry Gillooly. She has two daughters, Susan (Larry) Boxler of Columbus, IN and Lisa (Bob) Oeth of Speedway, IN. Her five grandchildren are Gabriella and Emily Boxler and Samantha, Garrett and Grace Oeth. She has one great-grandson, Zayden Boxler. Surviving brothers are Thomas (Nancy) Fansler and John (Jane) Fansler. Her older brother, Harold (Margaret) Fansler, preceded her in death.

Visitation will be at Hall Baker Funeral Home in Plainfield, Indiana on Tuesday, November 26, from 1:00 to 2:30p.m. Memorial service will immediately follow beginning at 2:30p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Roberts Park Organ Fund, 401 North Delaware St., Indianapolis, IN 46204 or the .

Please visit www.bakerfuneralservice.com to leave the family a condolence.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
