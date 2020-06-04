Patricia Ann Head
1938 - 2020
Patricia Ann Head

Indianapolis - 81, passed away June 4, 2020. She was born August 19, 1938 in Indianapolis to the late Paul Campbell and Vera (Britt) Underwood. Patricia was a graduate of Greenfield High School. She was employed with Capitol Security at the Indiana State House for over 19 years.

Visitation will be Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 12 noon until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St.

Patricia is survived by her sons, Michael Head and Mark Heck; grandson, Bradley Heck; and great-grandson, Bruce Wayne Heck. A son, Kenneth Head, preceded her in death. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association. www.shirleybrothers.com.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
JUN
9
Service
02:00 PM
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
(317) 897-9606
