Patricia Ann Hinkle Mason Watson
1932 - 2020
Patricia Ann Hinkle Mason Watson

Indianapolis - 88, passed away on April 30, 2020 in Monticello, Indiana.

Patricia was born in Indianapolis to Paul D "Tony" Hinkle and Jane Stewart Hinkle on 04-13-1932. She attended Broad Ripple High School and attended Butler University from 1949 to 1951. Awhile attending Butler, she participated in Field Hockey and basketball. She worked for Indiana Lumberman's Insurance for 25 years, Secretary for Butler Athletics for 5 years, and Flight Attendant for Eastern Airlines. She was involved in Crossroads Rehabilitation of which she was president of volunteers for 5 years, and president of Public School 86 for 4 years.

Patricia is preceded in death by her parents Paul and Jane Hinkle, her husband David Watson, her sister and her husband Dave and Barbara Causey and her daughters husband John Marlatt.

Patricia is survived by Kathryn Marlatt, daughter: Paul Mason son, wife Nancy and daughter Jessica. Grandson Kyle Marlatt, wife Candice; and their children Jackson, Reagan, Harper, and Emery. Granddaughter Jesah Rupska and husband Colton and their children Skylar and Tray. She also has 5 stepchildren and 7 grandchildren 3 great grandchildren with Mark Watson, Carol Cheeseman husband William, Kathy Watson husband Jeffery Martin, Doug Watson wife Linda, David Watson.

Patricia was an avid supporter of Butler Athletics from a young age. With her father being Paul D "Tony" Hinkle, she lived the life with him. She raised her children and grandchildren to develop a strong passion for athletics of which you can see in their children.

Memorials may be given to the Paul D "Tony" Hinkle scholarship fund at Butler, or Humane Society of Indianapolis.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3800
