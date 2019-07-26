|
|
Patricia Ann Huston
Indianapolis - 87, died in her Indianapolis home July 24, 2019 surrounded by friends and family. Pat was born March 18, 1932, in Anderson, IN, to Ross James and Alyce Utley, who preceded her in death. Her brothers, James and Alan also preceded her in death. Pat married Richard Huston, May 14, 1955. They were married until Dick's death in 2012. During their 57 year marriage, they traveled the world with family and friends on more than 30 cruises.
Pat is survived by four children, Alyson Clements (Rocky), Rich (Ruthann), James (Christy) and Paul Huston; seven grandchildren, Tony Clements, Katie Clements, Elizabeth Huston, John Huston (Lauren), Lt. Luke Huston (fiancée, Faith Klatt), David Huston and Joseph Huston; and three great-grandchildren, Lauren Clements, Matthew Clements and Michael Clements. She is also survived by special family members, John Pellett, his wife Sally; and many nieces and nephews.
Pat was born a child of the Great Depression, attended elementary school during WWII, and graduated from Anderson H.S. in 1950. Her education continued at Methodist School of Nursing. As a registered nurse, she was a surgical nurse in early years at Methodist Hospital and a psychiatric research nurse at Larue Carter Memorial Hospital, before retiring.
Pat was a faithful servant of our Lord and Savior and a member of Methodist/United Methodist congregations beginning at First Methodist in Anderson, then Asbury United Methodist in Indianapolis, and finally Cumberland United Methodist Church.
Pat was a conversationalist. She commanded the attention of a room with her power of engagement, never knowing a stranger. Her world travels and uncanny intelligence were honed from years of avid reading. She was a passionate civil rights advocate beginning in high school and preached to her children that all are born children of God.
Pat enjoyed acting in her youth, and often nostalgically shared memories about her performance as Mother Superior in Lilies of the Field in community theater. Her shopping skills were legendary. QVC has lost their most valued customer.
Visitation will be Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St.; and Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 10:00 a.m. at Cumberland United Methodist Church, 219 N. Muessing St. To share a memory of Pat please visit www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from July 26 to July 28, 2019