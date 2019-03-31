Services
Baker Funeral Services
339 East Main Street
Plainfield, IN 46168
(317) 839-3366
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
CRG Event Center
2499 Perry Crossing Way
Plainfield, IN
Plainfield - Patricia Ann (Lemons) Jones lost her long battle with cancer on Tuesday, March 26th. Pat was preceded in death by her father Henry Lemons, mother Helen Martin, stepfather Harry Martin, brothers Hank Lemons and Billy Lemons, and infant great-grandaughter Grace Jones. She is survived in death by her husband of 64 years Damon Jones, daughter Sherree Fischer and husband Jim Fischer, daughter Debbie Green, son Kevin Jones, grandson Adam Fischer and wife Sabrina Fischer, grandson Josh Green and wife Amanda Green, grandson Jason Green and wife Angie Green, grandson Damon Jones, grandson Dereck Jones and wife Morgan Jones, and great-grandchildren Jayden Green, Wes Fischer, Calvin Fischer, Brodie Green, Liam Green, Alemitu Fischer, and Jack Jones.

Pat Jones was born on January 7th, 1937 in Indianapolis and graduated from Washington High school. She co-founded ABC Distributors with her husband, which has prospered through four generations of family. Pat always loved a good deal, and always came out ahead in her many dealings. Most importantly, Pat was the most loving, caring, and giving person you could ever meet. Cancer defeated her body, but never her spirit. Pat, in you we all learned strength.

Pat's Celebration of Life begins at 2:00pm on April 6th at CRG Event Center (2499 Perry Crossing Way, Plainfield, in Perry Crossing Mall) with refreshments and fellowship afterward.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to either loveSTRONG Ministries at P.O. Box 7793 Surprise, AZ 85374 (www.lovestrongministires.com), Dalton's Food Pantry at 3326 W. 10th St. Indianapolis, IN 46222 (www.daltonsfoodpantry.com), or The Gathering Together at 147 N. Center St. Plainfield, IN 46168 (www.thegatheringtogether.org).

We will meet again.

Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.bakerfuneralservice.com to leave the family a condolence
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 31, 2019
