Patricia Ann Newby
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Ann Newby

Indianapolis - Patricia Ann Newby passed away at home on May 8, 2020, after a long illness. Pat is survived by husband David Newby; daughter Anita Sale (Mike); son Ron Adams (Becky Troyer); step-daughter Marilyn Newby; step-son Dale Newby (Debbie); grandchildren Claire and Charlie Sale, Rosalie Adams, Michelle Newby, and Valerie Osby (Mike); sister-in-law Rebecca Burke; and brother-in-law Allen Newby (Jean). Pat also has two aunts, Ann Williams (MO) and Jacqueline Barrett (WA). We are unable to hold a service at this time, but we long to hear from those who loved her. In lieu of flowers, we invite you to share a story and post a picture (especially pictures of her artwork) at the following online remembrance site: www.leppertmortuary.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 14 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leppert Mortuary & Crematory Services
740 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46240
317-844-3966
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved