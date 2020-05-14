Patricia Ann Newby
Indianapolis - Patricia Ann Newby passed away at home on May 8, 2020, after a long illness. Pat is survived by husband David Newby; daughter Anita Sale (Mike); son Ron Adams (Becky Troyer); step-daughter Marilyn Newby; step-son Dale Newby (Debbie); grandchildren Claire and Charlie Sale, Rosalie Adams, Michelle Newby, and Valerie Osby (Mike); sister-in-law Rebecca Burke; and brother-in-law Allen Newby (Jean). Pat also has two aunts, Ann Williams (MO) and Jacqueline Barrett (WA). We are unable to hold a service at this time, but we long to hear from those who loved her. In lieu of flowers, we invite you to share a story and post a picture (especially pictures of her artwork) at the following online remembrance site: www.leppertmortuary.com
Indianapolis - Patricia Ann Newby passed away at home on May 8, 2020, after a long illness. Pat is survived by husband David Newby; daughter Anita Sale (Mike); son Ron Adams (Becky Troyer); step-daughter Marilyn Newby; step-son Dale Newby (Debbie); grandchildren Claire and Charlie Sale, Rosalie Adams, Michelle Newby, and Valerie Osby (Mike); sister-in-law Rebecca Burke; and brother-in-law Allen Newby (Jean). Pat also has two aunts, Ann Williams (MO) and Jacqueline Barrett (WA). We are unable to hold a service at this time, but we long to hear from those who loved her. In lieu of flowers, we invite you to share a story and post a picture (especially pictures of her artwork) at the following online remembrance site: www.leppertmortuary.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 14 to May 17, 2020.