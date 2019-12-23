|
|
Patricia Ann Sheets
Carmel - Patricia Ann Sheets 67 of Carmel passed away December 20, 2019. Patricia was born on August 30, 1952 in Monroe, Michigan to John Henry and Wilma Jean (Middleton) Brogan. Patricia was retired as a clerical secretary for Penske Honda Chevy Inc. Calling will be held on Thursday December 26, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan-Zionsville beginning at 3 to 4 pm with the funeral service at 4 pm then followed by additional calling to 7 pm. Patricia is survived by her wonderful husband; William Donald "Don" Sheets, her children; Decina (Brian) Paul, Jason and Timothy Sheets; her beloved grandchildren; Abigail (fiancée Christopher Worster) Paul, Henry and Bridget Paul, Natalie, Devin, Tyler and Carter Sheets, and siblings John Brogan, James (Rita) Brogan and Jerry (Sally) Brogan and Carolyn (Kenny) Cockerham, Wilma Jean Dennis. Memorial contributions may be given to the . Online condolences and a video tribute may be viewed at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019