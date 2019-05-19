Services
McMurrough Funeral Chapel
101 Park Place
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-2626
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McMurrough Funeral Chapel
101 Park Place
Libertyville, IL 60048
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
121 E Maple Ave,
Libertyville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Smuck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann "Pat" (Devlin) Smuck

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia Ann "Pat" (Devlin) Smuck Obituary
Patricia "Pat" Ann (nee Devlin) Smuck

Libertyville, IL - Patricia "Pat" Ann Smuck (nee Devlin), 82, former Indianapolis resident, passed away May 15, 2019 in Libertyville, IL. Pat was pillar in our community; she was greatly involved in many local organizations that supported women and the Catholic faith. Pat touched many lives through her efforts. There is only one Pat Smuck and she will be deeply missed.

Pat is preceded in death by her loving husband Art, of 44 years of marriage; her daughter Mary, her brother Michael Devlin and her parents George and Ellen Devlin.

Pat is survived by her children Lisa (Pete) Nielsen, Arthur (Kathy) Smuck, Michael Smuck and Amy (Kevin) Murphy; 8 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; her sister Jean, and a village of friends.

Visitation for Pat will be 3:00 - 8:00 pm May 20th at McMurrough Funeral Chapel, 101 Park Pl, Libertyville. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am May 21st at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 121 E Maple Ave, Libertyville, IL 60048. Private interment at Ascension Catholic Cemetery, Libertyville. In lieu of flowers memorials made to Sister House, 25 Washington Blvd.,Oak Park, IL 60302 or the Libertyville Fire Department Mobile Intensive Care Unit, 1551 N Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville, IL 60048 would be greatly appreciated. Both organizations were dear to Pat. Funeral info (847) 362-2626. Please sign the guestbook at Libertyvillefuneralhome.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McMurrough Funeral Chapel
Download Now