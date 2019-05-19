|
|
Patricia "Pat" Ann (nee Devlin) Smuck
Libertyville, IL - Patricia "Pat" Ann Smuck (nee Devlin), 82, former Indianapolis resident, passed away May 15, 2019 in Libertyville, IL. Pat was pillar in our community; she was greatly involved in many local organizations that supported women and the Catholic faith. Pat touched many lives through her efforts. There is only one Pat Smuck and she will be deeply missed.
Pat is preceded in death by her loving husband Art, of 44 years of marriage; her daughter Mary, her brother Michael Devlin and her parents George and Ellen Devlin.
Pat is survived by her children Lisa (Pete) Nielsen, Arthur (Kathy) Smuck, Michael Smuck and Amy (Kevin) Murphy; 8 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; her sister Jean, and a village of friends.
Visitation for Pat will be 3:00 - 8:00 pm May 20th at McMurrough Funeral Chapel, 101 Park Pl, Libertyville. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am May 21st at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 121 E Maple Ave, Libertyville, IL 60048. Private interment at Ascension Catholic Cemetery, Libertyville. In lieu of flowers memorials made to Sister House, 25 Washington Blvd.,Oak Park, IL 60302 or the Libertyville Fire Department Mobile Intensive Care Unit, 1551 N Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville, IL 60048 would be greatly appreciated. Both organizations were dear to Pat. Funeral info (847) 362-2626. Please sign the guestbook at Libertyvillefuneralhome.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 19, 2019