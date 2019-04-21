|
Patricia Ann Sommer
Indianapolis - Patricia Sommer (Fordyce) (York), passed away peacefully on April 17th, 2019. Retired nurse for the elderly. Survived by children John York, Teagree Bailey, Debra Below, Mark York, R. Nathan York, Terry Smith, Lori York, Steven Sommer, Michael Sommer and Douglas Sommer, many grandchildren, great grandchildren and one great-great grandson. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 11:00 am- 12:00 pm at Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North 2706 Kessler Blvd West Dr. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 pm. Burial will be at Washington Park North Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to . Please share an online memory or condolence of Patricia at www.flannerbuchanan.com. The family will receive friends for lunch following the committal service at the funeral center.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 21, 2019