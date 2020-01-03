|
|
Patricia Ann (Brainard) Springer
Indianapolis - Patricia Ann (Brainard) Springer, 90, passed away peacefully on January 2, 2020. Pat was born September 14, 1929 in Indianapolis and moved to Kansas City in 1935. She returned in 1947 to finish high school and start a career. She met future husband Earl W. Springer while on vacation in Louisiana and they were married August 30, 1952.
Pat had a banking career starting at AFNB which became Chase Bank and retired after 36 years. She was a member of the American Business Women's Association for over 40 years and held several executive positions. She loved helping friends and family, collecting pitchers and milkglass and adored the color red.
Pat is survived by her sons, Kent Alan (Mark Luers) Springer, Bruce Earl (Kim) Springer; grandsons, Christopher Bruce Springer and Nicholas Wade Springer; and brother, Dwight Gilbert (Gwenn) Brainard. Her husband, Earl preceded her in death in 2016.
Visitation is Saturday, January 11, Noon to 2:00 pm at Flanner Buchanan - Broad Ripple, 1305 Broad Ripple Ave. Service at 2:00 pm, followed by burial at Washington Park North Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers at Hooverwood who cared for our mother during the past years. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's organization.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020