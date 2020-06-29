Patricia Ann (Singelmann) Vesper
Patricia Ann (Singelmann) Vesper, 78, passed away on June 26, 2020.
Funeral mass is July 2, 2020 11:00 AM at St Luke Catholic Church, 7575 Holliday Dr E, Indianapolis, IN 46260, with burial to follow. Arrangements entrusted to Flanner Buchanan- Broad Ripple. For online condolences and a longer version of the obituary please visit https://flannerbuchanan.com/obit/patricia-ann-vesper/.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.