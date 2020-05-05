Patricia Ann Wiley Edwards
Patricia Ann Wiley Edwards, age 91, passed away Sunday, May 3 in Carmel, IN. Patricia was born July 13, 1928 in Indianapolis, IN. Loving parents James and Thelma Sloo raised her and brother Terry on the near eastside of Indianapolis, where she attended Howe HS, graduating in 1946. She then attended Butler University to study business and pledged the Tri Delta sorority. She was introduced on a campus bus to the love of her life, Butler baseball player Thomas P. Wiley.
After their marriage in 1950, Patricia and Tom lived for 17 years in the Detroit, MI area, where Tom taught and coached. Their four children were born in Mt Clemens. The family moved to Carmel, IN in 1967, where Tom taught science and coached at Carmel HS. Patricia worked as a secretary for the Noble School and for Dr. Martin Linderman, a Carmel dentist. She was heavily involved with a fun-loving Carmel social group known for their annual pig roast.
After Tom's untimely passing in 1984, Patricia filled her years with the love of her children and grandchildren. In 1988, she remarried her high school sweetheart Carl Edwards. They had a wonderful second chapter to their lives in Denver, CO until Carl's passing in 2004. Patricia returned to the Indianapolis area for her remaining years, which she spent with her numerous family and friends. She was a member of Our Lady of Mt Carmel Catholic Church.
Patricia loved to cook, entertain, be with family, and travel. Her loved ones will miss her sparkling blue eyes, her contagious smile and laughter, and her deep love and friendship. She held off Alzheimer's until her recent passing with dignity, grace, and spirit. She is survived by her brother, four children, 12 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
Survivors include:
Brother, Terry Sloo (Petie) of Fishers, IN
Son, Kevin Wiley (Janet) of West Lafayette, IN
Daughter, Kathy Wiley Smith of Zionsville, IN
Son, Tim Wiley (Jana) of Zionsville, IN
Daughter, Mary Wiley Gresge (Matt) of LaGrange, IL
Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren:
Dr. Ryan (Courtney) Smith, Lily, Finn, Crosby, Della, Posie of Crozet, VA
Dr. Colin (Stefanie) Smith, Sophia, Avery, Connor of Carmel, IN
Megan Wiley of Nashville, TN
Brandon (Nakita) Smith, Elba, Rooney, Larkin of Fishers, IN
Dr. Kiersten Wiley of Indianapolis, IN
Elizabeth Wiley of Indianapolis, IN
Elaine Wiley of Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Dillon Wiley of Indianapolis, IN
Gabrielle Gresge of Chicago, IL
Danielle Gresge of Chicago, IL
Olivia Gresge of LaGrange, IL
Griffin Gresge of LaGrange, IL
There will be a private, family-only service with a private burial beside her beloved husband Tom to follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Indianapolis.
In lieu of flowers, the family of Patricia A. Wiley Edwards requests donations be made to Alzheimer's Disease Research at Indiana University School of Medicine. Please make memorial gifts payable to the "IU Foundation - IUSM" and mail to Indiana University School of Medicine, c/o IU Foundation, P.O. Box 7072 Indianapolis, IN 46207-7072.
Please include "Alzheimer's Disease Research Fund" on your memo line and indicate "In memory of Patricia A. Wiley Edwards" on your gift. Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 5 to May 7, 2020.