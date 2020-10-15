Patricia Ann (Swigart) Wright



Chattanooga, TN - Patricia Ann (Swigart) Wright, 91, passed in Chattanooga, TN on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Patricia was born in Indianapolis IN and lived there most of her life until moving to Spring City TN in 2002. She graduated from Ben Davis High School in 1946 and was married later that year. Her husband, Richard Wright preceded her in death in 1998. Patricia loved crafts, cooking, sewing and family. She was an avid square dancer for more than twenty years. She sewed the dance outfits she and Richard wore at square dance club events. She was the youngest and the last survivor of eleven siblings. Her granddaughter Jennifer Wright preceded her in death in 2015. Patricia is survived by her son Michael Wright (Jackie) and grandson David Wright (Laura) and two great grandsons, and her daughter Liesa Logsdon (John), and grandson Christopher Logsdon (Amy), and four great grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.









