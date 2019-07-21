|
|
Patricia Anne Schlenk
Carmel - Patricia Anne Schlenk, 94 of Carmel passed away July 18, 2019. She was born December 8, 1924, in St. Louis, MO, the daughter of the late Henry Clay and Clara (Schaub) Carmichael. She married John "Jack" Schlenk on November 14, 1942, who preceded her in passing on March 18, 1989, after 46 years of marriage.
Patricia was the secretary and treasurer for Allied Truck Equipment Corp. She was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church and was active with Brooke's Place. She was an avid card player, playing bridge and euchre.
She is survived by four children, Sharon Grimm, Cathryn Wasson, Mike (Libbi) Schlenk, and John (Jamie) Schlenk Jr.; 10 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 10655 Haverstick Road. Visitation will be one hour prior to the mass. Memorial contributions may be directed to Brooke's Place, 8935 North Meridian Street, Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46260. Online condolences may be shared by visiting flannerbuchanan.com. Arrangements were entrusted to Flanner Buchanan - Carmel.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 21, 2019