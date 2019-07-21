Services
Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
325 E Carmel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
(317) 848-2929
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church,
10655 Haverstick Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Schlenk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Anne Schlenk


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Anne Schlenk Obituary
Patricia Anne Schlenk

Carmel - Patricia Anne Schlenk, 94 of Carmel passed away July 18, 2019. She was born December 8, 1924, in St. Louis, MO, the daughter of the late Henry Clay and Clara (Schaub) Carmichael. She married John "Jack" Schlenk on November 14, 1942, who preceded her in passing on March 18, 1989, after 46 years of marriage.

Patricia was the secretary and treasurer for Allied Truck Equipment Corp. She was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church and was active with Brooke's Place. She was an avid card player, playing bridge and euchre.

She is survived by four children, Sharon Grimm, Cathryn Wasson, Mike (Libbi) Schlenk, and John (Jamie) Schlenk Jr.; 10 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 10655 Haverstick Road. Visitation will be one hour prior to the mass. Memorial contributions may be directed to Brooke's Place, 8935 North Meridian Street, Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46260. Online condolences may be shared by visiting flannerbuchanan.com. Arrangements were entrusted to Flanner Buchanan - Carmel.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
Download Now