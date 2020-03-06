|
Bailey-King
In Loving Memory of
Patricia Bailey-King
March 7, 1935
September 6, 2007
Happy Birthday Day Mom! To say we miss you would be a tremendous understatement. Still, after all of these years your absence is a struggle to reconcile due to our pain. Thank you for showing us strength and courage. Your quick wit carried us through many trying times. Know that your legacy is in good hands. You raised good children who are doing good things in this world. You always said how proud you were of us and to let nothing stop us from accomplishing our dreams. You were, and will always be, loved.
Rest in God's loving arms.
Love, your children and grandchildren.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020