Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Indianapolis - Patricia L. "Pat" Bishop, 86, of Indianapolis, IN, passed away May 12, 2019 following a brief illness. Pat was born in Indianapolis on June 7, 1932, the daughter of Ola Grant Bishop and Ruby Thelma (Wood) Bishop.

After attending George Washington High School in Indianapolis, Pat journeyed to Tennessee to attend and graduate from Milligan College in 1956. She received a master's degree in Education and Guidance from Butler University in 1962.

Pat's passion for teaching and inspiring students endured throughout her thirty-four year career as an educator. She was an English teacher and guidance counselor at Clermont Elementary School and Fulton Junior High School in the M.S.D. of Wayne Township, Indianapolis.

Family was an important part of Pat's life, and she loved attending games, concerts, parties, and other family activities all her life. "Aunt Patty" is survived by niece Jeannie Black Francalancia (Anthony), nephew Joel Black (Robin), and numerous other nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, and great-grandnephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Barbara Bishop Black Cline, brothers-in-law Raymond Black and Frank E. Cline, nephew Jeffrey Black, and niece Brenda Cline Archer.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Conkle Funeral Home - Avon, from 11 am to 1 pm. A Celebration of Life service will begin at 1 pm, with burial at Maple Hill Cemetery, Plainfield, IN.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chapel Rock Christian Church Communication Arts Department, 2020 N. Girls School Road, Indianapolis, IN, 46214.

