Dr. Patricia "Pat" Blake
Zionsville - 89, passed away May 12, 2019. She was born on April 11, 1930 in Cleveland, Ohio. Viewing services will be held on May 20, 2019 at 12 noon at St. Alphonsus Liguori Roman Catholic Church, 1870 W Oak St, Zionsville, IN 46077, followed by a funeral mass at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Animal House Shelter, 13005 Ernesti Road, Huntley, IL 60142. To view the full obituary please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 19, 2019