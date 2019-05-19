Services
Flanner Buchanan – Zionsville
105 W Pine St
Zionsville, IN 46077
(317) 873-3366
Viewing
Monday, May 20, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Alphonsus Liguori Roman Catholic Church
1870 W Oak St
Zionsville, IN
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 20, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Alphonsus Liguori Roman Catholic Church
1870 W Oak St
Zionsville, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Blake
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Patricia "Pat" Blake


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dr. Patricia "Pat" Blake Obituary
Dr. Patricia "Pat" Blake

Zionsville - 89, passed away May 12, 2019. She was born on April 11, 1930 in Cleveland, Ohio. Viewing services will be held on May 20, 2019 at 12 noon at St. Alphonsus Liguori Roman Catholic Church, 1870 W Oak St, Zionsville, IN 46077, followed by a funeral mass at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Animal House Shelter, 13005 Ernesti Road, Huntley, IL 60142. To view the full obituary please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan – Zionsville
Download Now