Lauck & Veldhof Funeral And Cremation Services
1458 S Meridian St.
Indianapolis, IN 46225
(317) 636-6655
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Bowes Ph.D.


1958 - 2020
Patricia Bowes, PhD

Indianapolis - 62, passed away peacefully from ovarian cancer, on April 17th in Indianapolis. She was born to Drs. Paula and James Bowes in Salt Lake City, Utah. She graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic School and Shortridge High School in Indianapolis. From an early age, her talent for visual arts and music, and her desire to help others, shaped her life.

She received degrees from the San Francisco School of Fashion, a BA in Theater (Indiana University), MFA in Theater (University of Arizona), BFA in Art, Bachelor of Music and MA in Music Education (Florida Atlantic University), culminating in her PhD in Music Education (University of South Florida). She was the costume director at the Roundabout Theater, NYC; intern instructor, costume programmer at Juilliard; designer for the Rockettes and multiple other on and off Broadway shows. She lived in Florida for many years teaching art, music and designing for Costume World in Coral Springs. She sang soprano with the Palm Beach Opera Chorus, the Music Guild of Boca Raton and gave numerous solo performances. She visited and taught in many places like Malaysia, China, Europe and Costa Rica. Pursuing a life-long interest in massage therapy and craniosacral body work, she received training as a LMT, an additional later career.

She is survived by her son David Bowes, five sisters, seven brothers, numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, niece Lodie Seastrom and nephew Matthew Bowes.

The family thanks family friend Beth Madden and Transitions hospice team for all their kindness and care. A celebration of life will be held in private by the family at later time.

Memorial contributions may be made to a music/arts education or The Living Desert Zoo/Gardens in Palm Desert, California, educational resources; livingdesert.org/support/ways-to-give/.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
