Patricia C. McClain
Patricia C. McClain

Greenwood -

Patricia C. McClain, 94, Greenwood, died September 30, 2020.

Survived by daughters, Cynthia McClain & Rebecca (Roger) Paulson.

Funeral Services: 11:00 am, Friday, October 9, 2020, Benjamin Franklin Mausoleum Chapel of Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, 1977 S. State Road 135, Greenwood, IN. Entombment: Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Calling: 10-11am Friday.

Masks will be required as well as 6 feet social distancing.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
