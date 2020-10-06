Or Copy this URL to Share

Patricia C. McClain



Greenwood -



Patricia C. McClain, 94, Greenwood, died September 30, 2020.



Survived by daughters, Cynthia McClain & Rebecca (Roger) Paulson.



Funeral Services: 11:00 am, Friday, October 9, 2020, Benjamin Franklin Mausoleum Chapel of Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, 1977 S. State Road 135, Greenwood, IN. Entombment: Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Calling: 10-11am Friday.



Masks will be required as well as 6 feet social distancing.









