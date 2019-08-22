|
|
Patricia C. Shackelford
Indianapolis - Patricia C. Shackelford, 87, of Indianapolis, IN passed away on August 20, 2019. She was born in Springfield, MA on November 26, 1931 to the late Thomas Francis and Catherine (O'Donnell) Cavanaugh. The family moved to Holyoke, a small city on the Connecticut River, where she attended local Catholic schools. She was a graduate of Mercy Medical Center's program for nursing and went on to graduate from the Carney Hospital Nurse Anesthetic Program in Dorchester, MA.
Pat married William "Bill" Shackelford and together they raised four daughters. They moved to Terre Haute, IN in 1960 where he practiced dentistry at the AP&S Clinic until his death in 1980. Pat moved to Indianapolis in 1983 and was employed as a nurse at IU Health, from where she retired at the age of 82.
Pat is survived by her four daughters, Catherine (Arthur) Nasser, Ann Reeves, Susan Fink (Keith) and Sally Janson (Phil); 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 4600 N. Illinois Street, Indianapolis. Burial will be private in Calvary Cemetery, Terre Haute, IN.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the nonprofit of your choice that honors Pat's commitment to the equal treatment of all people.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 22, 2019