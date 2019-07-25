Services
Flanner Buchanan Funeral Center
2950 N High School Rd
Speedway, IN 46224
317-387-7020
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan Funeral Center
2950 N High School Rd
Speedway, IN 46224
Patricia Claire (Moore) Duncan


1930 - 2019
Patricia Claire (Moore) Duncan Obituary
Patricia Claire (Moore) Duncan 89 of Indianapolis passed away on Saturday July 21, 2019.

Patricia was born February 07, 1930 in Knighsville, IN to Chester and Avenell "Pat" (Purcell) Moore. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents and sister Barbara Sue Tripp. Patricia married Kenneth Roberson Duncan on October 22, 1950 and Kenneth survives.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday July 28, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan-Speedway from 2-5 pm.

Patricia is survived by her husband; 68 years Kenneth, daughters; Linda (Gary) Hendricks, Lisa (Jim) Green, 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren and her brothers; Jack (Jean) Moore and Mike (Donna) Moore and her brother in law Jerry Tripp.

Memorial contributions may be made to Chapel Hill United Methodist Church. Online condolences and a video tribute may be viewed at

www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 25, 2019
