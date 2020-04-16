|
Patricia Connor
Indianapolis - Patricia Jean Alandt Connor died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at the age of 86.
Patty was born on New Year's Eve (Dec. 31) 1933, selected Baby New Year 1934 by The Indianapolis Star and died on Easter 2020. Obviously, she liked a good celebration.
The daughter of August Alandt and Margaret Kiefer Alandt, she was a lifelong resident of Indianapolis and graduated from Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School, St. Mary Catholic High School and St. Vincent Hospital School of Nursing.
For many years, she was a nurse in the surgery department at St. Vincent Hospital.
She married Lawrence "Bo" Connor of Indianapolis in 1956. They had six children: Carolyn Weigel, Julia (Christopher) Dietrick, Lawrence S. Connor Jr., Maureen (Thomas) Stark, Janet Kahler, Michael (Joanna) Connor, and 16 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, all of whom survive. She was predeceased by three sisters: Ruth Ann Alandt Ciresi, Mary Catherine Alandt Bollman and Margaret Alandt Davis.
But Patty will be remembered for her omnipresent smile, positive outlook on life and mediocre cooking skills. She adored traveling with Bo and made lifelong friends from their adventures. She loved swimming at Ellenberger Park with her sisters, meeting up with her nursing friends, and talking to the person in front of her at the grocery. She was the mom who got her hair wet at Rivi in the 1970s, and the grandma who got down on the floor to play with her grandbabies. She had great verve, wit and the ability to laugh at life and herself. Boy, she was a lot of fun.
Memorials can be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society in Indianapolis. Funeral services will be handled by Feeney-Hornak Keystone Mortuary. Because she died with Covid-19, services will be held at a later date.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020