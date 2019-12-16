|
Patricia Ely Getz
Westfield - Patricia Ely Getz died December 16, 2019 at the age of 95.
Patricia was born in Jeannette, Pennsylvania on January 2, 1924, the second child of J. Mack Ely and Alice Weyman Ely. She moved with her family to Indianapolis in 1935, at age 11.
Patricia graduated from Shortridge High School in 1941 and later attended St. Mary of the Woods College and Butler University, where she was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. During World War II, she flew as an air hostess for Trans World Airlines (TWA) on coast-to-coast flights. Flying and travel remained a passion for life.
Patricia married Carl John Getz Jr. on Feb. 7, 1948. Earlier this year, they celebrated their 71st year of marriage.
Later in life, after raising seven children, Patricia returned to TWA and flew domestic and international flights for the airline's quality assurance program. She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church and the TWA Clipped Wings club.
Patricia was a wonderful and dedicated wife and mother who is survived by her husband, Carl; two daughters, Kathryn G. Howard of Tucson, Arizona, and Jeanne M. Loughery of Indianapolis; four sons, Thomas J. Getz of Charlotte, North Carolina, Robert E. Getz of Red Feather Lakes, Colorado, Carl J. Getz III of Chicago, and William A. Getz of Indianapolis; 15 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and her sister, Kathryn Ely O'Brien of Indianapolis. Patricia was preceded in death by her oldest child, Deborah A. Gerbers of Fort Wayne, who passed away in October 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church, 5884 Crittenden Avenue, at 9:45 on Wednesday, December 18, 2019.
Patricia's children thank all of the nurses and staff members at the Copper Trace assisted living center in Westfield for their excellent and compassionate care of Patricia and Carl.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor or to the Macular Degeneration Association.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019