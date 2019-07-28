|
Patricia F. Mazza
Indianapolis - Patricia Frances (Dwyer) Mazza, age 72, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 peacefully at her home. Patty was a loving mother to Joe and Natalie, Grandmother to JJ, Patrick, Will and Amelia and companion to Steve Hutchens.
Services will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 10655 Haverstick Rd, Carmel, Indiana, 46033. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 31 2019 at 9:00am, Mass at 10:15, followed by a reception and personal remembrances. For additional details: go to indianafuneralcare.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 28, 2019