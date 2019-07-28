Services
St Elizabeth Seton Parish
10655 Haverstick Rd
Carmel, IN 46033
(317) 846-3850
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
10655 Haverstick Rd
Carmel, IN
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:15 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
10655 Haverstick Rd
Carmel, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Mazza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia F. Mazza


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia F. Mazza Obituary
Patricia F. Mazza

Indianapolis - Patricia Frances (Dwyer) Mazza, age 72, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 peacefully at her home. Patty was a loving mother to Joe and Natalie, Grandmother to JJ, Patrick, Will and Amelia and companion to Steve Hutchens.

Services will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 10655 Haverstick Rd, Carmel, Indiana, 46033. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 31 2019 at 9:00am, Mass at 10:15, followed by a reception and personal remembrances. For additional details: go to indianafuneralcare.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.