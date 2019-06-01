|
|
Patricia "Pat" France-Haynes
Fishers - Patricia Mary France-Haynes, age 91, passed away on May 27, 2019. She was born in Battle Creek Michigan to Rondo Minear and Mary Burke Minear. Patricia grew up in the Muncie area and graduated from Muncie Central and Ball State University. She married Madison F. France in 1951 and had three children. She worked with her husband for many years establishing a successful optical business in the Indianapolis area. In 1993, three years after the unfortunate death of Madison, she married Lindy Haynes and enjoyed a long and loving marriage with Lindy before his death in 2007. Survivors include her daughter, Laura Combs and sons, Michael France and Timothy France along with a stepdaughter, Trisha Haynes. She is predeceased by her sister Jane Monier of Tucson Arizona and her brother Edward Minear of Muncie. She leaves 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. A celebration of Life will be celebrated by family and friends at a later date. Simplicity Funeral and Cremation Care of Zionsville were entrusted with her arrangements.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 1, 2019