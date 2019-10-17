|
Patricia Fritts
Zionsville - Patricia Ann Fritts, 71, of Zionsville passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. She had been in poor health the last few years of her life, but her family is thankful that she is now at peace and with the Lord. Pat was born March 20, 1948 a daughter of the late William and Lucille (Menne) Scott. She graduated from Notre Dame High School in St. Louis. She married the love of her life, Jerry on May 23, 1970. Pat loved her family and her grandkids. She also enjoyed cooking, baking and she loved playing Bridge. Pat was always supportive and very generous. Her compassion for others was a big part of her life, she will be missed by all that knew her. Survivors include her husband of 49 years, Jerry; sons Brian (Cathy) Fritts and Steven (Candice) Fritts; grandchildren: A.J., Sophie, Addison, Nathan, Samantha and Derek; sisters: Mary (Dave) Fox and Chris (Bob) Tanner, a sister-in-law Louise Sneeringer and brother-in-law John (Linda) Fritts; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and in-laws Orie and Alma Fritts, and Orie (Carol) Fritts. Family and friends will gather Monday, October 21, 2019 for visitation from 4p-7p at the Zionsville Fellowship Church, 9090 W. Oak St. Zionsville, IN 46077. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 11am, also at Zionsville Fellowship Church.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019