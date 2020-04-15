Services
Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
325 E Carmel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
(317) 848-2929
Patricia Gillette "Pat" Claxton


1935 - 2020
Patricia Gillette "Pat" Claxton Obituary
Patricia "Pat" Gillette Claxton

Carmel - Patricia "Pat" Gillette Claxton, 84, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2020 at her Carmel home, surrounded by her adoring family. Pat was born September 10, 1935 in Chicago, IL to the late Gene and Josephine Gillette. She attended the University of Maine, where she met the love of her life, her husband Brad Claxton.

Pat's interests included gourmet cooking, travel and reading. Her true passion, however, was caring for and nurturing her family. She was also an active volunteer, serving organizations including Glenbrook Hospital, The Chicago Botanic Garden and Laudholm Farm. Since moving to Carmel in 2006, Pat was a member of Carmel United Methodist Church

Pat is survived by her husband, Brad; children, Karen (husband, Kelly) Hindman, Brian (wife, Gladys) Claxton of Boca Raton, FL, Brad (wife, Veronica) Claxton II of Fishers, and Cynthia (husband, Chris) Stump of Westfield; grandchildren, Kyle (wife, Mary) Hindman, Allison Hindman, Patricia Claxton, Brad Claxton III, C.J. Stump, Corinne Stump, Andrea Claxton, Kaila Claxton and Matthew Claxton; sister, Joan Totton; brother, Gene Gillette.

Private family services will be held Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Memorial contributions may be made to Laudholm Trust, PO Box 1007, Wells, ME 04090, or online at wellsreserve.org/support/celebratory-gifts. Please visit flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
