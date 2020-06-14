Patricia Gosnell
Indianapolis - Patricia "Patty" Ruth (Bunce) Gosnell, 82, of Indianapolis, passed away on June 13, 2020. She was born on May 8, 1938 in Indianapolis, IN.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 1:00 pm until the time of service at 3:00 pm at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home at The Gardens of Olive Branch, 1605 S. State Road 135.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.