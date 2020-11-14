Patricia "Pat" Hardwick



Speedway - Patricia "Pat" Louise Hardwick, 85, of Speedway, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020. Pat was born on February 27, 1935 in Richmond, IN, daughter of the late Elmer and Irene Placke. She was a longtime resident of Speedway, IN and worked at the Lafayette Square JC Penny selling furniture, retiring in 1993 after 30 years of service. Pat loved her family and never met a stranger. She will be dearly missed. Survivors include her children: Cindy (Rick) Leffler of Brownsburg, IN and Jim (Jody) Hardwick of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren: Tyler (Polly) Hardwick, Stacey (Nate) Stephon, Haley (fiancé Paul) Leffler, and Patrick (Brooklyn) Hardwick; and great grandchildren: Hallie, Walker, Madeline, Eloise, and Hollyn. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to Senior Adult Ministry at Zionsville United Methodist Church, 9644 Whitestown Rd. Zionsville, IN 46077. Arrangements were entrusted to Simplicity Funeral and Cremation Care of Zionsville.









