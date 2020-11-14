1/1
Patricia "Pat" Hardwick
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia "Pat" Hardwick

Speedway - Patricia "Pat" Louise Hardwick, 85, of Speedway, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020. Pat was born on February 27, 1935 in Richmond, IN, daughter of the late Elmer and Irene Placke. She was a longtime resident of Speedway, IN and worked at the Lafayette Square JC Penny selling furniture, retiring in 1993 after 30 years of service. Pat loved her family and never met a stranger. She will be dearly missed. Survivors include her children: Cindy (Rick) Leffler of Brownsburg, IN and Jim (Jody) Hardwick of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren: Tyler (Polly) Hardwick, Stacey (Nate) Stephon, Haley (fiancé Paul) Leffler, and Patrick (Brooklyn) Hardwick; and great grandchildren: Hallie, Walker, Madeline, Eloise, and Hollyn. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to Senior Adult Ministry at Zionsville United Methodist Church, 9644 Whitestown Rd. Zionsville, IN 46077. Arrangements were entrusted to Simplicity Funeral and Cremation Care of Zionsville.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care
125 West Sycamore St.
Zionsville, IN 46077
(317) 283-9921
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved