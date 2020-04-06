|
Patricia "Pat" J. Allender
Avon IN - Patricia "Pat" Allender, 79, passed away in her sleep on April 4, 2020. She was born June 17, 1940 in Long Island NY to Samuel G. Snively and Ruth Genevieve Snively. Pat was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority and Avon United Methodist Church. She is survived by her daughters, Cheryl Yazell and Carol Pferrer; 4 grandsons, Dustin Yazell, David Yazell, Joey Yazell, Ryan Pferrer and a great granddaughter, Elle Yazell. During this unprecedented time, Funeral Services will be Private and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery. Contributions may be made to mistyeyes.org. Please share online condolences at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020