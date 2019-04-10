|
Patricia Jean Allen
Patricia Jean Allen, 90, of Plainfield, and long time southside resident, passed away on April 6, 2019. She was born on April 7, 1928 in Charles City, Iowa to the late Roy N. and Stella V. Virchow.
Survivors include her sons, Donald Allen and Stephen (Barbara) Allen; grandchildren, Nathan (Tammy) Fishel, Natalie (Zane) Brodie, Samantha (Lee) Cherolis, and Max (Carina) Allen; great grandchildren, Noah, Micah, Summer, and Lena.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald E. Allen, Sr.; daughter, Rebecca J. Fishel; and grandson, Donald Joseph Allen.
Services will be private for her family. Arrangements have been entrusted to G.H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest in Washington Park East.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 10, 2019