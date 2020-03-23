|
|
Patricia (Patty) Jean Ostack
passed away in her sleep on Saturday March 21, 2020 after a 9 month battle with brain cancer.
Patty was preceded in death by her three sisters Peggy, Betty & Penny and is survived by her brother Danny, her children Jenny, Jason, and Chris, granddaughter Alicia, and great-grandchildren Kassie and C.J.
A memorial service will be planned when social gathering restrictions are lifted.
Patty was born in Indianapolis to the late Norman and Virginia Long. She attended North Central High School before attending IUPUI where she studied business. Patty started her civil service career working for the US Army and retired after 38 years of faithful service to the Government.
A loving mother and wonderful cook, Patty enjoyed traveling with her friend Sheila and spending her time with family, friends and her pets Nicholas and Ginger.
Patty was a devoted member of Glendale Christian Church where she served as an active board member and lead children's bible study. She was known for supporting church functions with homemade food and her bright spirit. Her kindness touched everyone.
"Your life was a blessing "
"Your memory a treasure"
"You are loved beyond words"
"Missed beyond measure"
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020