Services
Forest Lawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home - Greenwood
1977 South State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 535-9003
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Forest Lawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home - Greenwood
1977 South State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Forest Lawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home - Greenwood
1977 South State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Strawser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Joan Strawser

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia Joan Strawser Obituary
Patricia Joan Strawser

Indianapolis - Patricia Joan Strawser, 83 of Indianapolis passed away on March 18, 2019. A visitation will be held from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Friday, March 22, 2019 at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 1977 S. State Road 135, Greenwood, IN 46075. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Forest Lawn. To read entire obituary and to leave the family online condolences please visit www.forestlawncemetery-fh.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Forest Lawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home - Greenwood
Download Now