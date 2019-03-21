|
|
Patricia Joan Strawser
Indianapolis - Patricia Joan Strawser, 83 of Indianapolis passed away on March 18, 2019. A visitation will be held from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Friday, March 22, 2019 at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 1977 S. State Road 135, Greenwood, IN 46075. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Forest Lawn. To read entire obituary and to leave the family online condolences please visit www.forestlawncemetery-fh.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 21, 2019