Patricia Joanne (McKlem) Freiherr
1931 - 2020
Patricia Joanne (McKlem) Freiherr

Indianapolis - Patricia Joanne (McKlem) Freiherr, age 89, of Indianapolis passed away on Saturday August 22, 2020.

She was born on March 19, 1931 in Chicago, IL to Fredrick and Nora McKlem.

Patty was married to LeRoy Alfred Freiherr for 44 years before his passing in 1998. She was a homemaker and mother to two boys. Later in life she worked at Kroger in their advertising department for over twenty years. She also volunteered at Community North Hospital. She loved to cook and was an avid mall walker.

She is survived by her children Mark L. (Liz) Freiherr of Fishers and Larry J. Freiherr of McCordsville; 2 grandsons, Mark Jr (Aysha) Freiherr of Noblesville and Greg (Hannah) Freiherr of Carmel; 1 granddaughter, Rachel Freiherr of Indianapolis; and 2 great granddaughters Hazel and Kai.

The family will receive friends on Friday, August 28 from 12:00-2:00 pm at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite), 9700 Allisonville Rd., Indianapolis, IN.

If desired, donations can be made to Community Home Health Hospice, 8034 Castleway Court West, Ste. 100, Indianapolis, IN. 46250

Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
3178493616
