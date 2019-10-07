Services
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
(317) 897-9606
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Palestine United Methodist Church
3565 S. CR 500 West
New Palestine, IN
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
New Palestine United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Purcell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia K. Purcell


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia K. Purcell Obituary
Patricia K. Purcell

New Palestine - 87, passed away October 5, 2019. She was born February 29, 1932 in Beech Grove, IN to to the late Carl and Lillian Spreen Keyler. Patricia was a graduate of Arsenal Technical High School, class of 1949, and received her Bachelor's degree in Journalism from Butler University. She was an Assistant Editor for the Indianapolis Star and News for 31 years, retiring in 1987. Patricia was a longtime member of New Palestine United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the Helping Hands Circle, United Methodist Women, and New Pals Group.

Visitation will be Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. at New Palestine United Methodist Church, 3565 S. CR 500 West, New Palestine.

Patricia is survived by her daughter; Kathleen A. Porter (Keith); son, John K. Purcell (Connie); grandchildren; Justin M. Purcell (Laura), Jareth A. Purcell (Catherine), Chuck J. Crabtree, Anthony D. Crabtree (Danielle), Hannah E. Werner (Grant), Noah Porter, Joshua Porter, and Jacob T. Purcell; great-grandchildren; Chaucer, Bowie, Coraline, and Soren. She was preceded in death by her brother, Carl Keyler; and her sister, Rosemary Beeson. Memorial contributions may be made to New Palestine United Methodist Church. www.shirleyborthers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now