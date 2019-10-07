|
|
Patricia K. Purcell
New Palestine - 87, passed away October 5, 2019. She was born February 29, 1932 in Beech Grove, IN to to the late Carl and Lillian Spreen Keyler. Patricia was a graduate of Arsenal Technical High School, class of 1949, and received her Bachelor's degree in Journalism from Butler University. She was an Assistant Editor for the Indianapolis Star and News for 31 years, retiring in 1987. Patricia was a longtime member of New Palestine United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the Helping Hands Circle, United Methodist Women, and New Pals Group.
Visitation will be Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. at New Palestine United Methodist Church, 3565 S. CR 500 West, New Palestine.
Patricia is survived by her daughter; Kathleen A. Porter (Keith); son, John K. Purcell (Connie); grandchildren; Justin M. Purcell (Laura), Jareth A. Purcell (Catherine), Chuck J. Crabtree, Anthony D. Crabtree (Danielle), Hannah E. Werner (Grant), Noah Porter, Joshua Porter, and Jacob T. Purcell; great-grandchildren; Chaucer, Bowie, Coraline, and Soren. She was preceded in death by her brother, Carl Keyler; and her sister, Rosemary Beeson. Memorial contributions may be made to New Palestine United Methodist Church. www.shirleyborthers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019