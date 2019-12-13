|
Patricia L. "Patty" Bolk
Indianapolis - Patricia L. "Patty" Bolk, 92, of Indianapolis passed away December 10, 2019 at Marquette Manor Senior Living, where she made her home for the past seventeen years. She was both loved and revered by the caring staff and was affectionately known to all as "Miss Patty."
She was born June 16, 1927 in Vincennes, Indiana to the late Abraham Treat Ruble and Threasa (Holscher) Ruble. She married William "Bill" Bolk on April 3, 1948 in Vincennes, Indiana. Patty earned her master's degree in education from Indiana State University and was a teacher at the former Harcourt Elementary School. She was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church.
Patty is survived by her daughters: Tabbie Adlrich, Ellen Peters (Charles), and Mary Bolk. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Christine (Frank) Wells and Matthew Peters; as well as two great-grandchildren, McKensie and Sebastian Wells.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill; and siblings Mary Ellen Quinn, Hannah Combs, and William Robison.
A memorial mass will be held on at 10:30am on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Marquette Manor (8140 Township Line Road, Indianapolis), where friends may call from 9:30am until the mass time. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery, Vincennes, Indiana at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Kiwanis Club of Indianapolis Foundation, 320 N Meridian St # 115, Indianapolis, IN 46204.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Flanner Buchanan-Broad Ripple.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 13 to Dec. 16, 2019