Patricia L. Chandler
New Palestine - Patricia Louise Chandler, 79, of New Palestine, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East from 11am - 1pm, with funeral services immediately following. Pat will be laid to rest in Washington Park East Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the . To view Pat's extended obituary, please visit: www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 24, 2019