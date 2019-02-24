Services
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-899-7115
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Patricia L. Chandler Obituary
Patricia L. Chandler

New Palestine - Patricia Louise Chandler, 79, of New Palestine, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East from 11am - 1pm, with funeral services immediately following. Pat will be laid to rest in Washington Park East Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the . To view Pat's extended obituary, please visit: www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 24, 2019
