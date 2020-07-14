1/1
Patricia L. Huntley Burtner
Patricia L. Huntley Burtner

Patricia L. Huntley Burtner, died peacefully at the age of 76, surrounded by her loving family. Pat was born in Detroit, Michigan on November 27, 1943 to William H. Huntley and Virginia L. Harbruger Huntley. Pat Graduated from New Winchester High School in 1961. She married her one true love, Howard N. Burtner, on November 14, 1964.

Pat held many different jobs throughout her life but her favorite job was working in Residential Services at the Indiana School for the Blind. As a house parent, she acted as a "Mom" to countless students. Pat cared for the children as if they were her own.

Her proudest accomplishment in life was her family whom she loved more than anything. She is survived by her four children, Michael Burtner, Chrisy Paul, Jeremy Burtner (Brenda), Carrie Carter (Mike) and seven grandchildren; Ann-Marie Galloway (Kenny), Jordan Paul (Tommy Hobbs), Hannah Cozzolino, Morgan Cozzolino, Leo Carter, Ava Carter, and Zoe Carter. Pat also had three great- grandchildren: Addison Galloway, Amelia Galloway, and Augustus Galloway. Pat is also survived by her sister Dianne Jones and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, July 19th from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m., service at 2:30 p.m. at the Avon American Legion, 4812 E Main St., Avon, IN 46123.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research at michaeljfox.org/donate. Arrangements were entrusted to the Neptune Society- Indianapolis, where condolences may be shared with the family at www.neptunesociety.com.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
