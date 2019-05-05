Services
Flanner Buchanan – Speedway
2950 N High School Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46224
(317) 387-7020
Calling hours
Monday, May 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Speedway
2950 N High School Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46224
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Boyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Lee (Gunning) Boyer


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia Lee (Gunning) Boyer Obituary
Patricia Lee (Gunning) Boyer 80 of Indianapolis passed away April 30, 2019 at her residence.

Patricia was born on April 22, 1939 in Sacramento, CA to John Pratt Gunning and Eva Bernice (Burnam) Gunning-Virgin. Patricia served our country in the US Army. She was a member of St Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church where she gave of her time talent and treasures and was also a member of the Golden Eagles of Eagledale.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Betty Jo Montalvo, and her daughter Eva Rita Boyer.

Patricia was an Avon sales representative and she worked in Market Research for Heron Associates. Later she worked at the McDonald's at the 38th St. and Lafayette Road location then she became a sales associate for the Pike Plaza Road Meijer where she retired.

Patricia is survived by her husband; Robert Thomas Boyer, her daughter; Christina "Tina" (Stuart) Baker and her son; John (Brenda) Boyer and her granddaughter; Danielle (Gene) DuCharme and her sister; Jeanne Virgin.

Calling will be held Monday May 06, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan-Speedway from 4 to 8 pm. Additional calling will be held on Tuesday May 07, 2019 at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church from 9-10 am followed by the funeral mass at 10 am. Burial will be in Floral Park Cemetery.

Online condolences and a video tribute may be viewed at

www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan – Speedway
Download Now