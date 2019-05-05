|
|
Patricia Lee (Gunning) Boyer 80 of Indianapolis passed away April 30, 2019 at her residence.
Patricia was born on April 22, 1939 in Sacramento, CA to John Pratt Gunning and Eva Bernice (Burnam) Gunning-Virgin. Patricia served our country in the US Army. She was a member of St Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church where she gave of her time talent and treasures and was also a member of the Golden Eagles of Eagledale.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Betty Jo Montalvo, and her daughter Eva Rita Boyer.
Patricia was an Avon sales representative and she worked in Market Research for Heron Associates. Later she worked at the McDonald's at the 38th St. and Lafayette Road location then she became a sales associate for the Pike Plaza Road Meijer where she retired.
Patricia is survived by her husband; Robert Thomas Boyer, her daughter; Christina "Tina" (Stuart) Baker and her son; John (Brenda) Boyer and her granddaughter; Danielle (Gene) DuCharme and her sister; Jeanne Virgin.
Calling will be held Monday May 06, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan-Speedway from 4 to 8 pm. Additional calling will be held on Tuesday May 07, 2019 at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church from 9-10 am followed by the funeral mass at 10 am. Burial will be in Floral Park Cemetery.
Online condolences and a video tribute may be viewed at
www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 5, 2019