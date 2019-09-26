|
|
Patricia (Patty) Louise Dickman Koehler
Indianapolis - departed this world for parts unknown on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Anxiously awaiting her arrival are parents Lucille Dickman and Clarence (Pop) Dickman, second mom June Dickman, brother Tom Dickman, best friend Tuggy Sommer, countless relatives and friends and enough tennis buddies for a competitive but friendly doubles tennis match.
The most anticipated reunion will be with her eldest child Scotty and grandson Luke Charles Koehler.
Left behind to cherish her memory and build upon the lessons she taught are favorite sister-in-law Mary Dickman, Randy Schneider (Tom), Kelly Koehler, Kurt C. Koehler, Kyle Hoffman and favorite niece Lorry Dickman (Pat).
Grandchildren missing Grandma K include Amber Barnaby, Adam Vest (Olya), Clay Schneider, Max Riesen (Adam), Kenzie Riesen, Aaron Koehler, Katie Harb (Matt), Kora Koehler (Chris Siler), Kollette Koehler, Crosby Hoffman (Trixie) and Addison Hoffman. Great grandchildren are Eddie Barnaby, Tommy Barnaby, Liam Koehler, Riley Harb, Landon Hoffman and Edily Hoffman.
Patty Dickman was born August 10, 1930. She grew up on the other side of the tracks during the depths of the Great Depression. The privations and insecurities of her youth instilled a conservatism and tough mindedness which served her well throughout her long life.
A proud graduate of Tech High School one of her great joys was reminiscing of her show choir's performances including renditions of her favorite songs. After the loss of her first born she married Charley Koehler. Their 48 year union produced four children who all survive.
She had the gift of gab and no stranger was immune from being engaged in conversation. Unimpressed with celebrities and status she exhibited no fear in offering her solicited and often unsolicited opinions to nearly everyone in close proximity. The greatest joy and mission of her life were her children and grandchildren. We all share very fond memories of Christmas and Holiday gatherings at her home as well as vacation stays in Brown county and French Lick.
Born in want and poverty she survived to prosper, create and nourish a most appreciative family. Her qualities and virtues have been handed down to her descendants and continue to guide us in our daily lives.
Visitation will be Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St. with funeral services there Monday at 10:00 a.m.
From the bottom of our hearts, thank you Mom for always being there for us.
Love,
Your children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and those yet to come. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019