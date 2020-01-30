|
|
Patricia Louise Scahill
Westfield, IN - Patricia Louise Scahill, 71, of Westfield, passed away January 28, 2020. She was born on August 15, 1948 in Indianapolis, the daughter of William and Minabelle Batchelder. She graduated from Shortridge High School in 1966, where she swam competitively. After graduating from Indiana University with a math degree in 1970, she undertook a series of ten increasingly stringent actuarial exams over the span of a decade. Pat said that May 12 1980, when she was formally admitted as a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries (FSA), was the proudest day of her life. She moved east in 1984 to pursue career opportunities in Columbus OH, Baltimore MD, and Somerset County NJ. But family ties drew her back home in 1998, and she remained a Hoosier for the rest of her life. Beginning in 2007, she served as the head of Nyhart's legal department, until her retirement in 2014.
Not being content with just an actuarial license, she earned a law degree from the University of Maryland School of Law in 1995, when in her 40s. She passed bar exams in three different states (Maryland, New Jersey and Indiana). She was a poised and confident speaker, with a gift of being able to explain arcane actuarial or legal issues in terms readily understood by the average person. Acknowledging the concept of servant leadership, Pat volunteered at organizations as varied as the Mayflower Society, Suicide Prevention Service of Columbus OH, The Presbyterian Board of Pensions, Ascent 121, New Hope of Indiana, The Indianapolis Zoo, the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site, IU Health North and many others. Pat was a devout Christian who daily immersed herself in the study of Scripture as she prayed for the peace that passes all understanding. Since 2015, she was an active member of Harvest Bible Church in Carmel.
One of her co-workers said that no one could get more out of a 24-hour day than Pat. Everyone who ever met her was struck by how superbly organized she was, and how direct and outspoken she could be - that was her simply her way of exemplifying the virtues of integrity, honesty and humility. She was an unrelenting advocate for the people she loved and the causes she believed in. And she had quite a sentimental streak as well; she nicknamed herself "Pollyanna Pat," and was an ever-eager audience for "feel-good" stories, cozy mystery novels, crossword puzzles, stuffed animals, and animated cartoons. She felt a special bond with the many canine companions (primarily rescued Golden Retrievers) that she shared her life with, and she is expecting to meet them all of them again when she reaches the Rainbow Bridge. She especially cherished a relationship she formed in 2018 with a young adolescent neighbor as they bonded over playful puppies and math homework.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers Bill Batchelder and John Batchelder. She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Gary Larreategui; her sisters-in-law Eloise Batchelder and Lori Batchelder; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A memorial/celebration service will be held at Flanner Buchanan- Carmel, 325 E. Carmel Drive, Carmel IN on February 2. The viewing will begin at 1 pm, and the service will begin at 3 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Pat's memory to the Indianapolis Zoo.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020