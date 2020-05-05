Patricia Mae (Williams) Tichenor
1940 - 2020
Patricia Mae (Williams) Tichenor

Patricia Mae (Williams) Tichenor was born January 22, 1940 and left this earthly home on April 28, 2020. Patricia Mae (Williams) Tichenor was joined in Matrimony to James Kenneth Tichenor for 34 years. She was born in New Castle, Indiana to Robert Wesley and Betty Mae (Cooper) Williams. There are six children whom live in Indianapolis, Indiana, Yalanda (William) Graham, Darnell (Terri) Ledsinger, Lamont (Aletrice) Ledsinger, Rachelle (Derek) Childress, Kendera (Donald) Starks, and Kevin (Tanya) Tichenor. There are 19 Grandchildren, 23 Great grandchildren. The only surviving sibling, Robert Williams (Johnni, deceased). She was preceded in death by parents, Robert and Betty Williams, Brothers Ralph and Steve Williams and Sister Norma Morgan. There are a host of cousins: Williams, Vargas, Wilkerson's, and Coopers.

Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Flanner Buchanan - Floral Park, 425 North Holt Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46222.

https://flannerbuchanan.com/obit/patricia-mae-williams-tichenor/

Live You Tube Streaming Web: https://youtu.be/bMEq8X6WYBM




Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
6
Celebration of Life
12:00 AM
Flanner Buchanan – Floral Park
