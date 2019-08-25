|
Patricia Mae Wuollet (Dehn)
Indianapolis - Patricia Mae Wuollet (Dehn) of Indianapolis went into the loving arms of the Lord on July 25, 2019 at the age of 84 from complications of Alzheimer's disease.
Pat was born in Long Prairie, Minnesota, the fifth child of Ewald and Christine (Johnson) Dehn, Sr. After marriage she devoted her life to being a wife, mother and grandmother. Pat also worked in various administrative positions in the medical field and other commercial enterprises. In addition, she was active in the Lutheran church and as a volunteer with the American Red Cross and at Community Hospital, Indianapolis.
She enjoyed caring for animals and raised litters of puppies with her beloved Pugs and Doberman Pinschers. She also enjoyed crafts and created personalized greeting cards for family and friends for all special occasions. She enjoyed playing softball and golf, and she was a prized partner in couples golf tournaments because of her long tee shots. Pat also earned a general class amateur radio license with call sign KB9TPK.
She managed family moves during relocations to eight different homes in cities including Minneapolis, MN, Rochester, MN, Columbus, OH, Chicago, IL, and Buenos Aires, Argentina. She traveled the country to keep up with her growing family as grand-children were being born and she enjoyed making personalized items for them.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Gale and by her children Gregg (Cyndee), Wendy (Keith), Ronn (Pam) and Guy (Cassie) and by grandchildren Brian, Amanda, Mathew, Elise, Leigh, Mark, Sarah, David, Guy, Jr., and 9 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Ramona Hendricks and brother Barry Dehn.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Lamonte, Ewald, Jr., Ronald and Douglas.
Memorial Services will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 starting at 10:00 a.m. at Spirit of Joy Church, 3535 Kessler Blvd. East, Indianapolis, IN 46220. The ceremony will begin with a brief calling period starting at 10:00, followed by the memorial service at 11:00.
Arrangements are under the direction of Indiana Funeral Care, 8151 Allisonville Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46250.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pat's memory by clicking on the link below to Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington St., Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481, 781-237-3800. https://curealz.org/outreach/in-memory/patricia-pat-wuollet
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 25, 2019