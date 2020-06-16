Patricia Marie Lamping
Indianapolis - 85, lovingly also known as Pat, Patty, Patsasy, Grandma or Gram passed peacefully in her home with family around her on June 14, 2020 .
Born June 6, 1935 to Harold and Stella Eleanor Werner was a lifelong resident on the Southside of Indianapolis. She graduated from St. Mary's Academy in 1953 and married Richard (Rich) Lamping in January 1955. They were married 47 years; until his death. She was a faithful member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, in Beech Grove for more than 50 years.
Pat worked in healthcare while raising her family and retired in 2001; she was a Family Spirit Award winner from St. Frances Hospital in July 2000. Her hard work and dedication to family and friends sent her back to work where she retired from J.C. Penney in 2012.
Pat is preceded in death by her father Harold and husband Rich. She is survived by her mother, Eleanor (102 and counting) and her sisters, Sharon Coyle and Karen (Bob) Scroggin. Her seven children, David (Donna) Lamping of Nashville, TN, Nancy (Garry) Smith of Indianapolis, Janet (Donnie) Bohall of Beech Grove, Christie (Jim) Worden of Indianapolis, John (Christine) Lamping of Honolulu, Hawaii, Brian (Kim) Lamping of Indianapolis and Kevin (Debra) Lamping of Indianapolis. 25 Grandchildren and 25 Great-Grandchildren.
Pat was an extremely faith filled, fun loving person that passionately loved her family, she was proud of how she raised her children and taught them and all her grandchildren a strong work ethic. Pat was a devoted daughter, sister, mother, friend and grandmother to all who knew her. She was meticulous at everything she did and loved gardening, reading and being with family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to either Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church or the American Cancer Society.
The family would like to thank The Franciscan Cancer Center and the Franciscan Hospice Care.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 18th from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 89 N. 17th Ave, Beech Grove, IN 46107, with a rosary taking place at 7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, June 19th at 10:00 AM also at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Indianapolis.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Little and Son Funeral Home.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Little and Son Funeral Home.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.