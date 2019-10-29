|
|
Patricia Marie Robinson
Indianapolis - Patricia Marie Robinson, 88, of Indianapolis passed away October 27th, 2019. Patricia "Pat" was predeceased by her husband of 65 years—Frederick William "Bill" Robinson. She is survived by their two sons, Steven William (Anne Cunningham) and Bret Allen (Christine Schlegel); two grandchildren, Elliot and Abigail; and other family members and close friends. In her Indianapolis community, Pat had long-term associations with Park Tudor School, Westview Christian Church, and the medical office of Dr. Kenneth Gray. Visitation will be at Flanner Buchanan-Speedway on Friday Nov 1st from 4 - 8 pm. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Saturday Nov 2nd at the Funeral Center. Complete obituary and video tribute may be viewed at www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019