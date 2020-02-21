|
Patricia Park Brown Wilkins
Indianapolis - Patricia Wilkins passed away peacefully at her home on February 18, 2020, surrounded by loving family and caregivers, and many beautiful flowers. She was 85 years old. Patty was born on September 12, 1934, in Louisville, Kentucky, to Alice Park Brown and Robert Brooks Brown. She attended Atherton High School in Louisville, and continued on to graduate from Indiana University, where she studied education and was a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority. While at I.U., Patty met Gene Edward Wilkins, of New Palestine, Indiana, and they married on August 18, 1956. She taught 3rd grade in a one-room schoolhouse in Brown County, Indiana, while Gene finished Law School. Patty and Gene then moved to Indianapolis, where they made their home and raised two children, Matthew and Nancy.
Patty continued to work in education as a substitute teacher. She was a member of the Junior League of Indianapolis, served as President of the Children's Bureau, Inc., served on the Board of Jameson Camp, and as an Indianapolis Museum of Art Trustee.
Her love of gardening was apparent in the beautiful English country garden that Patty and Gene created and tended at their home on Meridian Street, and in her many awards for flower arranging. Patty was a long-time member and President of the IMA Horticulture Society, and a member of the Indianapolis Garden Club and Trailing Arbutus Garden Club. She also traveled the world on numerous garden club adventures which she helped arrange.
Patty will be remembered for her warm and playful disposition, and her love of family, friends and nature, which she has lovingly passed on to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by her husband, Gene Edward Wilkins. She is survived by her children Matthew E. Wilkins (Anne) and Nancy Wilkins Wynne (Gregory); grandchildren: Julia Wilkins, Grace Wilkins, Gregory Wynne (Maureen), Greer Bowker (Tim), Katherine Han (Oliver), Tucker Wynne (Steven Grile) and Emma Wynne; great-grandchildren: Kennedy and Riley Wynne and Timothy and Calvin Bowker. The extraordinary care of Shakeel Jacob, Tyler Allen, and Deidra Robinson allowed both Patty and Gene to live out their lives at their beautiful home.
We invite friends and family to join us this spring as we remember Patty through a celebration of her life. We will gather in April, details to follow. Patty will be buried next to Gene at Crown Hill Cemetery in a private service.
Memorial contributions may be made in Patty's memory to the: Wilkins Family Pavilion Fund at the Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields, 4000 Michigan Road, Indianapolis, Indiana 46208-3326.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020